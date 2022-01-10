News and First Alert Weather App
Blaser to face challenger in Wisconsin Rapids mayoral race

Mayor Shane Blaser (L) and challenger Nik Wix (R)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser will face Nikkilas Wix as he seeks re-election this spring. The deadline to file to appear on the ballot was Jan. 4.

Wix tells NewsChannel 7 he works in the parts department at a car dealership. He is an Army veteran and a graduate of Mid-state tech in Wisconsin Rapids. He explained he is running as mayor to help the growth of his hometown.

On the city’s website, Mayor Blaser writes:

“Being an effective mayor involves listening to constituents, understanding community concerns and initiatives, and building consensus to implement them. As mayor, I will work tirelessly on your behalf to help address challenges, and secure lasting and meaningful improvements to your quality of life.”

Before he was elected as mayor, Blaser was first elected to represent District 8 on the City Council in 2016. He served as city clerk from 2007 to 2015.

The election is on April 5.

