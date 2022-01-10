News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

18-year-old accused of throwing newborn in dumpster

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (Gray News) – An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after admitting to police she put her newborn in a dumpster.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, officers responded to reports of an infant in a dumpster around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Officers rendered aid to the newborn, who was taken to the hospital for further pediatric treatment. Authorities said the child is in stable condition at this time.

According to police, investigators were able to get surveillance video that appears to show the woman putting the baby in the trash.

The video shows a white car pulling up to the dumpster around 2 p.m.

You can see a woman get out of the car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.

Police said Alexis Avila confessed to giving birth to the child at another location and then putting it in the dumpster.

Avila was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire in Schofield Saturday night
UPDATE: No injuries reported in fire at Schofield business
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Ski Patrollers at Granite Peak in Rib Mountain give a fallen ski patroller one 'last ride.'
‘Last ride’ held Saturday for fallen Granite Peak ski patroller, Doug Borre
Bitter cold between now and Tuesday. Wind chills as low as -35. Frostbite can start to develop...
First Alert Weather Day: Arctic blast Monday & Tuesday brings dangerously low wind chills
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line

Latest News

Starting this week, fourth doses will be given to people with immunocompromising diseases who...
Fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine available for those with moderate or severe immunity issues
Mayor Shane Blaser (L) and challenger Nik Wix (R)
Blaser to face challenger in Wisconsin Rapids mayoral race
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is slashing...
Medicare told to reassess premium hike for Alzheimer’s drug
President Joe Biden attends a virtual meeting with family and independent farmers and ranchers...
Biden Administration aims to lower the cost of meat in 2022
Adan Meza, 29, a teacher at Benito Juarez High School, protests with other members of the...
Chicago fight with teachers union stretches into 2nd week