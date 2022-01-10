News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

1 killed in Langlade County snowmobile crash

(WLUC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A 23-year-old West Bend man has died as a result of a snowmobile crash in Langlade County.

The victim was identified Monday as Conrad Schmidt.

Investigators said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 8. Witnesses said Schmidt missed a curve, struck a tree and was ejected. The crash happened in the town of Evergreen, which is east of Antigo.

Schmidt died of his injuries at a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire in Schofield Saturday night
UPDATE: No injuries reported in fire at Schofield business
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Ski Patrollers at Granite Peak in Rib Mountain give a fallen ski patroller one 'last ride.'
‘Last ride’ held Saturday for fallen Granite Peak ski patroller, Doug Borre
Bitter cold between now and Tuesday. Wind chills as low as -35. Frostbite can start to develop...
First Alert Weather Day: Arctic blast Monday & Tuesday brings dangerously low wind chills
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line

Latest News

Flu and covid vaccine walk-in clinics to be held at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield
Mayor Shane Blaser (L) and challenger Nik Wix (R)
Blaser to face challenger in Wisconsin Rapids mayoral race
covid deaths
Elderly age groups top COVID deaths, but younger people are dying too
Vikings head coach, Mike Zimmer, addresses the media at Vikings Training Camp.
Vikings and Bears fire head coaches, GMs