1 killed in Langlade County snowmobile crash

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A 23-year-old West Bend man has died as a result of a snowmobile crash in Langlade County.

The victim was identified Monday as Conrad Schmidt.

Investigators said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 8. Witnesses said Schmidt missed a curve, struck a tree and was ejected. The crash happened in the town of Evergreen, which is east of Antigo.

Schmidt died of his injuries at a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.