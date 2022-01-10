1 killed in Langlade County snowmobile crash
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A 23-year-old West Bend man has died as a result of a snowmobile crash in Langlade County.
The victim was identified Monday as Conrad Schmidt.
Investigators said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 8. Witnesses said Schmidt missed a curve, struck a tree and was ejected. The crash happened in the town of Evergreen, which is east of Antigo.
Schmidt died of his injuries at a local hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.