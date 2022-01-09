News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wrestlers compete in the Fred Lehrke Invitational, Marathon beats Rhinelander in boys basketball

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Fred Lehrke wrestling invitational brought ten teams to D.C. Everest to compete on the mats.

In the 113 weight class, Auburndale’s Colton Weiler defeated Medford’s Thaddeus Sigmond 11-6. In 126, D.C. Everest’s Easton Cooper pinned River Falls’ Ricardo Ceja in the first period. In the 132 weight class, Auburndale’s Noah Altmann beat Tomah’s Gavin Finch in a 5-2 decision.

On the court, Marathon’s Jaden Koeller went up against Rhinelander and Jacksen Smith. Koeller opened the game by scoring nine of the team’s first 11 points with three-pointers. Smith responded with five points to cut the big lead down to 17-11. Marathon was too much though, winning 75-50 to move the Red Raiders to a 9-1 record.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Malcolm McGregor
Malcolm McGregor, beloved Wisconsin Rapids boy, dies of cancer
A First Alert Weather Day from Sunday night through Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills Sunday night through Tuesday morning
First Afghan refugee family arrives in Wausau on Dec. 29, 2021
Refugee families getting acquainted with community 1 week after arriving in Wausau area
Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy
Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy show rescheduled

Latest News

Prep highlights Jan. 8
Jan 8, 2022 Prep Highlights
North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) celebrates with his most valuable player award...
Spencer native Hunter Luepke runs for three touchdowns, leads NDSU to FCS championship
High School Sports 1/7/2022
Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball, Wabeno/Laona, Mosinee boys basketball pick up wins in Jan. 7
High School Sports 1/7/2022
High School Sports 1/7/2022