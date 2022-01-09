Wrestlers compete in the Fred Lehrke Invitational, Marathon beats Rhinelander in boys basketball

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Fred Lehrke wrestling invitational brought ten teams to D.C. Everest to compete on the mats.

In the 113 weight class, Auburndale’s Colton Weiler defeated Medford’s Thaddeus Sigmond 11-6. In 126, D.C. Everest’s Easton Cooper pinned River Falls’ Ricardo Ceja in the first period. In the 132 weight class, Auburndale’s Noah Altmann beat Tomah’s Gavin Finch in a 5-2 decision.

On the court, Marathon’s Jaden Koeller went up against Rhinelander and Jacksen Smith. Koeller opened the game by scoring nine of the team’s first 11 points with three-pointers. Smith responded with five points to cut the big lead down to 17-11. Marathon was too much though, winning 75-50 to move the Red Raiders to a 9-1 record.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.