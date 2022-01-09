Wausau School District having e-learning day Jan. 10

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District will be having a virtual learning day on Monday, Jan. 10 due to dangerously low wind chills Sunday night into Monday morning, the district said. The district also said the decision was made as a result of First Student bus driver staffing challenges.

Here is the message sent to parents and guardians from the district:

In preparation, please review our Virtual Learning Day protocol below:

What are the benefits of a Virtual Learning Day?

The biggest benefit of Virtual Learning Days is the continuation of learning and student achievement. This type of instructional delivery provides students the ability to interact with instructional content to develop and deepen understanding. A Virtual Learning Day also provides students needed exposure to a critical aspect of being considered College and Career Ready; the ability to independently complete activities while leveraging available technologies. Additionally, Virtual Learning Days allow for a predictable school calendar as the need for added minutes or days is greatly decreased as inclement weather days will be counted as instructional days.

When can a Virtual Learning Day take place?

A Virtual Learning Day can occur anytime during the school year and can be used to continue student learning on days when it is not possible to be in the physical school building due to inclement weather, widespread illness, flooding, power outages, or other factors which would result in the closing of a school building.

How does a Virtual Learning Day work?

Students will follow a flexible schedule as directed by their teachers. This will include a combination of live instruction via Google Meet and independent/self-paced learning activities throughout the day. Staff will ensure students understand learning objectives, supporting activities, and the requirements for completion.

What if a student does not have access to a device at home?

All Wausau School District students (K-12) are issued either an iPad or Chromebook as a tool to use when interacting with instruction. In preparation for a Virtual Learning Day, all students will be expected to bring their District-issued device home for the purpose of completing work assigned.

What if a student does not have access to the internet at home?

If a family does not have internet access at home, a District-issued hot spot can be issued from your school librarian. Please contact your child’s teacher for more information.

What will a virtual school day look like?

Student Guidelines



Grades K-5: Join a live Google Meet at times pre-established by your teacher. (One in the morning and one in the afternoon)



PreK-2: Up to 60 minutes of student engagement in independent/self-paced activities.



Grades 3-5: Up to 2 hours of student engagement in independent/self-paced activities.



Grades 6-12: Follow your regular class schedule by logging into the Google Meet for each class at the beginning of each period.



All Grades: Use itsLearning and SeeSaw to engage in independent/self-paced learning activities as directed by your teacher.



All Grades: Communicate with teachers and peers, including asking questions and seeking support as needed.



Teacher Guidelines



Deliver instruction and learning opportunities aligned with curricular standards to support continued learning.



Use itsLearning, SeeSaw, and Google Meet for instruction, student support, and student/family communication.



Upload recordings of any direct instruction so that students can access it at a later time/as needed.



More information will be coming out related to after school high school activities.

Classes are expected to resume as normal on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. In the meantime, First Student is in need of bus drivers. If you’re interested in applying, please call First Student at 715-842-2268 for more information.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.