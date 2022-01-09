News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Sen. Ron Johnson officially announces reelection campaign

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WMTV) - GOP Senator Ron Johnson officially announced his plans to seek reelection in the midterms Sunday morning, his campaign confirmed.

Senator Johnson initially pledged that he would be a two-term representative during his election in 2016, but said in an Op-Ed piece with the Wall Street Journal that the country is in “too much peril” for him to leave.

“I am announcing I will continue to fight for freedom in the public realm by running for re-election. It is not a decision I have made lightly,” Johnson said.

As NBC 15 first reported on Friday, Johnson was set to announce his campaign early this week.

Johnson will face off against Democrats Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry for the seat, among others.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin holds the state’s other senate seat. She was reelected to her second term in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire in Schofield Saturday night
UPDATE: No injuries reported in fire at Schofield business
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Ski Patrollers at Granite Peak in Rib Mountain give a fallen ski patroller one 'last ride.'
‘Last ride’ held Saturday for fallen Granite Peak ski patroller, Doug Borre
40 people rescued from the ice along the shoreline in Green Bay
40 people rescued from ice along shore of bay Saturday
A First Alert Weather Day tonight through Tuesday morning for dangerously low wind chills and...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills tonight through Tuesday morning

Latest News

The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
A First Alert Weather Day tonight through Tuesday morning for dangerously low wind chills and...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills tonight through Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Day through Tuesday morning for bitter cold conditions. Blustery & colder...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast
Crews respond to fire in Schofield Saturday night
UPDATE: No injuries reported in fire at Schofield business