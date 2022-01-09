Sen. Ron Johnson officially announces reelection campaign

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WMTV) - GOP Senator Ron Johnson officially announced his plans to seek reelection in the midterms Sunday morning, his campaign confirmed.

Senator Johnson initially pledged that he would be a two-term representative during his election in 2016, but said in an Op-Ed piece with the Wall Street Journal that the country is in “too much peril” for him to leave.

“I am announcing I will continue to fight for freedom in the public realm by running for re-election. It is not a decision I have made lightly,” Johnson said.

As NBC 15 first reported on Friday, Johnson was set to announce his campaign early this week.

Johnson will face off against Democrats Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry for the seat, among others.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin holds the state’s other senate seat. She was reelected to her second term in 2018.

