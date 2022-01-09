News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Packers’ LT David Bakhtiari active for season finale

Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari during the Green Bay Packers' preseason NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari during the Green Bay Packers' preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug.14,2021 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - After missing an entire calendar year due to a torn ACL, the Packers’ all-pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will be active in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, the Packers announced.

Bakhtiari practiced twice this week, including being a full participant in Friday’s practice for the first time since suffering the torn ACL. Bakhtiari was a game time decision for Sunday’s game.

Running back Aaron Jones will be inactive for Sunday’s game along with cornerback Jaire Alexander and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire in Schofield Saturday night
UPDATE: No injuries reported in fire at Schofield business
Ski Patrollers at Granite Peak in Rib Mountain give a fallen ski patroller one 'last ride.'
‘Last ride’ held Saturday for fallen Granite Peak ski patroller, Doug Borre
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
40 people rescued from the ice along the shoreline in Green Bay
40 people rescued from ice along shore of bay Saturday
A First Alert Weather Day tonight through Tuesday morning for dangerously low wind chills and...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills tonight through Tuesday morning

Latest News

Prep highlights Jan. 8
Wrestlers compete in the Fred Lehrke Invitational, Marathon beats Rhinelander in boys basketball
Prep highlights Jan. 8
Jan 8, 2022 Prep Highlights
North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) celebrates with his most valuable player award...
Spencer native Hunter Luepke runs for three touchdowns, leads NDSU to FCS championship
High School Sports 1/7/2022
Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball, Wabeno/Laona, Mosinee boys basketball pick up wins in Jan. 7