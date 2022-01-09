Packers’ LT David Bakhtiari active for season finale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - After missing an entire calendar year due to a torn ACL, the Packers’ all-pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will be active in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, the Packers announced.

Bakhtiari practiced twice this week, including being a full participant in Friday’s practice for the first time since suffering the torn ACL. Bakhtiari was a game time decision for Sunday’s game.

Running back Aaron Jones will be inactive for Sunday’s game along with cornerback Jaire Alexander and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

