More than 60 people injured in major fire in New York City

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) - More than 60 people have been injured in a major fire in the Bronx in New York City on Sunday.

At least 31 of those people have “serious injuries.”

About 200 firefighters are on the scene, the New York Fire Department said on Twitter.

Many of the injured victims were located on the upper floors and likely suffered from severe smoke inhalation, New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said during a press conference.

Nigro says that “numerous fatalities” are expected.

The department posted several images of the scene at 333 East 181st Street showing ladders extending into apartment windows as well as a number of broken windows.

