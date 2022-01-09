‘Last ride’ held Saturday for fallen Granite Peak ski patroller, Doug Borre

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Dozens of ski patrollers gathered at Granite Peak Saturday to honor one of their own. Doug Borre was a ski patroller at Granite Peak for 15 years. He passed away in Aug. 2021 from cancer.

“Lisa and I have the honor of taking our friend down for his last ride,” Senior Alpine ski patroller, Christy Parks said. During the 15 years at Granite Peak, two of his fellow ski patrollers, Lisa Reed and Christy, became more like family. “We were all candidates in the same year 15 years ago,” Alpine Ski Patroller, Lisa Reed said. “That’s how we all met, we all became, not just us but our spouses and families, we would vacation together.”

“...We became best friends, did all sorts of fun stuff together,” Christy added.

”He was a super awesome cat, he was a really cool dude, and I’m proud of all of you who got to spend that time with him,” Another ski patroller said as they all gathered to share stories that made them laugh, and shed a tear. All while his skis and uniform sat behind them.

“.... Let’s take our time, let’s do it our way, I love you,” Christy said to Lisa as they started to prepare the procession down Sundance. Ski patrollers along with Doug’s two grandsons proceeded down the mountain for his final ride.

“Just taking our time, enjoying the moment with Doug,” Christy explained what was going through her head as she took it all in.

“...And then all of his friends and family were at the bottom, I wanted to give him a great ride and show us how much he meant to us,” Lisa explained.

A ride that his daughter explained was ‘breathtaking.’ “It was overwhelming, yeah very overwhelming...I honestly, wasn’t really sure what to expect, but it was very touching to see all the patrollers kind of band together to give him one last send-off,” Dana Miesbauer said.

It was a task no ski patroller had to think twice about.

“Everybody steps up here and, you know we assigned people some jobs so all Lisa and I had to do was put Doug’s stuff down in the sled and get him down,” Christy explained.

And forever, Doug Borre will be remembered, just like the ski patrollers who’ve passed, as his name now is engraved in a plaque that sits outside of one of the Ski Patrol buildings.

“Thank you all so very much for helping Lisa and I and Joanne’s whole family celebrate this wonderful man and friend in our lives...cheers to Doug...it started 15 years ago...”

“I tell you what, we really show out for our own, don’t we? Yeah! It’s so lovely to be here together and honor a person we really respected as a great man and friend,” Christy and Lisa said.

