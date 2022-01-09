Jordan Love’s comeback falls short, Packers lose to Lions in season finale

DETROIT, MI. (WSAW) - Jordan Love led a comeback for the Packers but it falls short in the Packers’ 37-30 loss to the Lions in the season finale.

Jordan Love found tight end Josiah Deguara for a 62-yard touchdown with under five minutes left, giving the Packers their first lead since the first quarter at 30-27.

But the Lions would comeback with a long drive, capping it off with a 14-yard touchdown run from D’Andre Swift that would prove to be the game winner.

Love threw an interception on his two attempts at a game-winning drive to win the game. The Packers finish the regular season with a 13-4 record and the NFC’s number one seed.

Love finished 10/16 with 134 yards and two interceptions, adding a touchdown in one half of play.

Aaron Rodgers was 14/18 with 138 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game, giving him 37 on touchdowns on the season. Both of those touchdowns found Allen Lazard, who has recorded his first multi-touchdown game of his career.

Davante Adams had six receptions for 55 yards, putting him over Jordy Nelson’s franchise record for most receiving yards in a season with 1,553 yards.

David Bakhtiari played for the first few series but left the field after 26 snaps, marking the end of his first game returning from a torn ACL.

On the Lion’s side, Jared Goff was 21/30 with 238 yards and two touchdowns. Former Packers running back Jamaal Williams had 43 yards on 13 carries.

Game Recap:

The Packers starting their opening possession with the ball and Aaron Rodgers continued his hot streak he’s been on. He found Davante Adams for two catches, inching Adams closer to the franchise record for receiving yards in a season.

He ended the drive with a one-yard pass to Allen Lazard, giving Lazard his fourth touchdown in the last five games.

That's now 36 TDs to only 4 INTs on the season for @AaronRodgers12. #GoPackGo



📺: #GBvsDET on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/kwac5X6yqa — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022

After a stop against the Lions after an attempted fake punt on fourth down, the Packers promptly gave the ball back to the Lions on a three-and-out, ending in a Rodgers sack.

On a trick play, the Lions ran a reverse to receiver Tom Kennedy, who found Kalif Raymond for a 75-yard touchdown to tie the game at seven.

Davante Adams would break Jordy Nelson’s franchise record for receiving yards in a season with his third catch, putting him at 1,528 receiving yards and on top of the list.

The Packers turned the ball over on downs later in the drive.

Backed by Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions marched down the field into the red zone. The Packers were able to force a fourth-down play at the two-yard line. The Lions converted, breaking into the end zone on a short pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was up to 65 yards and a touchdown through a quarter and a half.

The rookie sensation! Fourth straight game with a TD for @amonra_stbrown



📺: #GBvsDET on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/jA6maHZrUm — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022

The starters stayed on the field for another drive and delivered with another touchdown, this one from Rodgers to Lazard again. The 29-yard touchdown cut the deficit to 14-13, with Mason Crosby missing the extra point.

After a field goal, the Packers went into halftime trailing 17-13.

In the second half, the Packers pulled the majority of their starters, including Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love.

On the first drive for the Packers, Juwann Winfree fumbled the ball in Lions territory. Then the Lions ran a reverse flea-flicker on the first play, with Jared Goff finding Brock Wright for a 36-yard touchdown to add to their lead, making the score 24-13.

Love and the Packers slowly move their way down the field, enough to give Mason Crosby a short 35-yard field goal to trim the deficit to 24-16.

The Packers would get the ball back and drive into the red zone. After converting a fourth down and a third down, Patrick Taylor busts into the end zone on a one-yard run, his first career touchdown. The Packers fail to convert the two-point conversion, keeping the game at 24-22 with the Lions leading.

After the Lions add to their lead with a field goal, Love and the Packers lead the comeback. Love finds Josiah Deguara on a screen for a 62-yard touchdown, giving the Packers a 30-27 lead with under five minutes left in the game.

But Jared Goff and the Lions had another drive in them. Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 28-yard reception, putting them into Packers territory.

They would cap off the drive with a 14-yard touchdown from D’Andre Swift, giving them a 34-30 lead.

The Love Packers would attempt to comeback once again, but Love throws multiple interceptions to lose 37-30.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.