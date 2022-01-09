HALFTIME: Packers trail Lions, 17-13

DETROIT, MI. (WSAW) - David Bakhtiari is back, Aaron Rodgers was under center for the first half and the Packers trail the Detroit Lions 17-13 at halftime with the No. 1 seed already in hand.

Aaron Rodgers was 14/18 with 138 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 37 on touchdowns on the season. Both of those touchdowns found Allen Lazard, who has recorded his first multi-touchdown game of his career.

Davante Adams had six receptions for 55 yards, putting him over Jordy Nelson’s franchise record for most receiving yards in a season with 1,519 yards.

David Bakhtiari played for the first few series but left the field after 26 snaps, likely signaling the end of his first game from a torn ACL.

On the Lion’s side, Jared Goff was 13/16 with 129 yards and a touchdown. Amon-Ra St. Brown had 65 yards and a touchdown.

Game Recap:

The Packers starting their opening possession with the ball and Aaron Rodgers continued his hot streak he’s been on. He found Davante Adams for two catches, inching Adams closer to the franchise record for receiving yards in a season.

He ended the drive with a one-yard pass to Allen Lazard, giving Lazard his fourth touchdown in the last five games.

That's now 36 TDs to only 4 INTs on the season for @AaronRodgers12. #GoPackGo



📺: #GBvsDET on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/kwac5X6yqa — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022

After a stop against the Lions after an attempted fake punt on fourth down, the Packers promptly gave the ball back to the Lions on a three-and-out, ending in a Rodgers sack.

On a trick play, the Lions ran a reverse to receiver Tom Kennedy, who found Kalif Raymond for a 75-yard touchdown to tie the game at seven.

Davante Adams would break Jordy Nelson’s franchise record for receiving yards in a season with his third catch, putting him at 1,528 receiving yards and on top of the list.

The Packers turned the ball over on downs later in the drive.

Backed by Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions marched down the field into the red zone. The Packers were able to force a fourth-down play at the two-yard line. The Lions converted, breaking into the end zone on a short pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was up to 65 yards and a touchdown through a quarter and a half.

The rookie sensation! Fourth straight game with a TD for @amonra_stbrown



📺: #GBvsDET on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/jA6maHZrUm — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022

The starters stayed on the field for another drive and delivered with another touchdown, this one from Rodgers to Lazard again. The 29-yard touchdown cut the deficit to 14-13, with Mason Crosby missing the extra point.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.