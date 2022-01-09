Crews respond to fire at Schofield business

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are responding to a structure fire in the City of Schofield.

The fire is located on Grand Ave, just north of the Schofield Dam. Portions of Grand Ave near that area are closed.

Multiple agencies are responding to the scene, including Riverside Fire Department, Wausau Fire Department, Kronenwetter Fire Department, and the Everest Metro Police Department.

Newschannel 7 has a reporter at the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

