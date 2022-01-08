News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine

A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West...
A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West Virginia border on Friday has died.(WTAE via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LYNN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a worker has died after a roof collapsed at a stone mine in southwestern Pennsylvania.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says the collapse was reported Friday afternoon at Laurel Aggregates’ Lake Lynn Mine in Fayette County’s Springhill Township. Officials say the person was likely working inside equipment when a portion of the mine roof fell.

Crews worked to remove loose rock to reach the equipment and move it so the victim could be removed just after 11 p.m. Friday.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The state and the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration will investigate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malcolm McGregor
Malcolm McGregor, beloved Wisconsin Rapids boy, dies of cancer
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
First Afghan refugee family arrives in Wausau on Dec. 29, 2021
Refugee families getting acquainted with community 1 week after arriving in Wausau area
Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy
Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy show rescheduled
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Harry Reid memorial in Vegas draws nation’s top Democrats
Generic photo of ice rescue
Nearly 30 people rescued from ice along shore of bay
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.
Chinese American man attacked in NYC dies months later