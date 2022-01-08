Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball, Wabeno/Laona, Mosinee boys basketball pick up wins in Jan. 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball picked up a win while Mosinee and Wabeno/Laona boys basketball teams picked up wins as well.
Entering the game undefeated in conference play, Megan Clary and Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball asserted their dominance, winning 72-36.
On the boys side, Wabeno/Laona’s all-time leading scorer in Connor Taylor continued to do his thing against Pacelli as the Dons moves to 11-3 with the 72-63 win over Pacelli.
In Mosinee, they continued their best start in four years with a 74-50 win over Edgar. Davin Stoffel had eight early points as Mosinee raced out to an early lead.
