News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball, Wabeno/Laona, Mosinee boys basketball pick up wins in Jan. 7

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball picked up a win while Mosinee and Wabeno/Laona boys basketball teams picked up wins as well.

Entering the game undefeated in conference play, Megan Clary and Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball asserted their dominance, winning 72-36.

On the boys side, Wabeno/Laona’s all-time leading scorer in Connor Taylor continued to do his thing against Pacelli as the Dons moves to 11-3 with the 72-63 win over Pacelli.

In Mosinee, they continued their best start in four years with a 74-50 win over Edgar. Davin Stoffel had eight early points as Mosinee raced out to an early lead.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Malcolm McGregor
Malcolm McGregor, beloved Wisconsin Rapids boy, dies of cancer
Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
Stevens Point Area Public School District. 6-22-20.
Stevens Point School District to move to e-learning on Jan. 10

Latest News

High School Sports 1/7/2022
High School Sports 1/7/2022
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari during the Green Bay Packers' preseason NFL football game...
Packers’ injury report: C Myers to play Sunday, LT Bakhtiari ‘questionable’
High School Sports 1/6/2021
Wausau West boys hockey beats SPASH in double overtime, Newman boys basketball defeats Phillips
High School Sports 1/6/2021
High School Sports 1/6/2021