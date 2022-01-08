News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin DHS recommends booster shots for everyone over 12

The state received 115,000 doses in the last week of February, 64 percent more than a month ago, according to DHS. The agency expects the trend to continue for the next two weeks.(WMTV)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is standing with CDC recommendations regarding youth vaccination and booster doses, they announced Friday evening.

The Wisconsin DHS said that they support the recommendation that 12- to 15-year-olds should receive a single booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

DHS also supports the CDC’s recommendation changing the booster interval from six to five months for those who received Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. They additionally recommend that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5- to 11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of the vaccine 28 days after their second shot.

DHS officials say that the new recommendations provide opportunities to prevent illness for more Wisconsinites.

“The approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for 12- to 15-year-olds provides another opportunity for more Wisconsinites to get additional protection from COVID-19 and the Omicron variant,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

The DHS encourages everyone over 12 to join those who have been boosted against the virus, Timberlake adding that “Being fully vaccinated and getting a booster dose is the best protection for preventing the worst outcomes from COVID-19.”

The Pfizer vaccine is still the only vaccine recommended for those 12- to 17-years-old.

