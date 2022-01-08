News and First Alert Weather App
USPS asks customers to clear snow, ice for letter carriers

Snow piles left by snowplows should be removed to allow access to mailboxes.(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With cold temperatures returning and snow piling up across the area, the Postal Office is asking customers to clear snow and ice.

USPS says having a clear walkway will help expedite delivery service and keep letter carriers safe from hazardous conditions. Officials also ask customers receiving door delivery to remove snow and ice from sidewalks, steps, and porches.

Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

The Postal Service will delay delivery service to the next day when snow is plowed against mailboxes. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.

