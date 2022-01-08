Spencer native Hunter Luepke runs for three touchdowns, leads NDSU to FCS championship

FRISCO, TX. (WSAW) - Spencer native Hunter Luepke put out the performance of a lifetime on Saturday, running for three touchdowns while leading North Dakota State to its ninth Football Championship Series championship since 2011.

All of Luepke’s touchdown came in the first half in which NDSU raced out to a 28-0 lead. Luepke added 82 yards on the ground.

“It’s fantastic. I mean, we’ve been working for over a year to achieve this goal after last spring season,” Luepke said after the game, “So to finally accomplish it is amazing. we had to work very hard to do this and I’m just ecstatic that it finally happened.”

Luepke was named the game’s most outstanding player for his efforts.

