News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Spencer native Hunter Luepke runs for three touchdowns, leads NDSU to FCS championship

North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) celebrates with his most valuable player award...
North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) celebrates with his most valuable player award after the FCS Championship NCAA college football game against Montana State, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, TX. (WSAW) - Spencer native Hunter Luepke put out the performance of a lifetime on Saturday, running for three touchdowns while leading North Dakota State to its ninth Football Championship Series championship since 2011.

All of Luepke’s touchdown came in the first half in which NDSU raced out to a 28-0 lead. Luepke added 82 yards on the ground.

“It’s fantastic. I mean, we’ve been working for over a year to achieve this goal after last spring season,” Luepke said after the game, “So to finally accomplish it is amazing. we had to work very hard to do this and I’m just ecstatic that it finally happened.”

Luepke was named the game’s most outstanding player for his efforts.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Malcolm McGregor
Malcolm McGregor, beloved Wisconsin Rapids boy, dies of cancer
A First Alert Weather Day from Sunday night through Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills Sunday night through Tuesday morning
First Afghan refugee family arrives in Wausau on Dec. 29, 2021
Refugee families getting acquainted with community 1 week after arriving in Wausau area
Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy
Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy show rescheduled

Latest News

High School Sports 1/7/2022
Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball, Wabeno/Laona, Mosinee boys basketball pick up wins in Jan. 7
High School Sports 1/7/2022
High School Sports 1/7/2022
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari during the Green Bay Packers' preseason NFL football game...
Packers’ injury report: C Myers to play Sunday, LT Bakhtiari ‘questionable’
High School Sports 1/6/2021
Wausau West boys hockey beats SPASH in double overtime, Newman boys basketball defeats Phillips