Snowmobilers help local businesses now that trails are open

Trails bring in more customers for businesses
By Jade Flury
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowmobile trails opening increase winter activity, but the trails also help bring in more customers for local businesses.

Snowmobile season is back in action. Portions of Marathon County’s snowmobile trails are now open. Snowmobile trails in Zones 1 and 2 are open for snowmobilers. There are some closures within these zones.

“The colder the better,” said Gus Debels, president of the Nutterville Snow Nuts snowmobile club,” the colder it is, the harder the snow is, the better the snow freezes up, and the more fun it is to ride.”

He says club members began preparing the trails back in the fall. They have to get landowner permission, clear brush and put up signs.

“We put a lot of work into it up to this point. And we’re just happy to see people out enjoying them,” said Debels.

Not only do the trails make winter more fun, but the trails bring more customers to local businesses.

“We have enough snow to open the trails and that makes us extra busy for the beginning of the season,” said Allan Zahrt, co-owner of Pro-Motor Sports.

The owner of the bar Homestead on 52 said open trails are good for him too.

“Oh Absolutely, I wish we had it 8, 10 weeks out of the year,” said Kevin Steinky, owner of Homestead 52.

Steinky said snowmobilers enjoy the acreage and scenery near the bar.

“For the day riders, there are groups that just casually go out for rides during the day, they have lunch, we always have warm soup here,” said Steinky.

Snowmobile trails within Zones 4, 5, and 6 will open Saturday, January 8th at 8:00 a.m

