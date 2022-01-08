News and First Alert Weather App
Nearly 30 people rescued from ice along shore of bay

Generic photo of ice rescue
Generic photo of ice rescue(WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-seven people were rescued from the ice along the east shore of the Bay of Green Bay Saturday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says people should stay off the ice in this area as it is not safe.

It happened off the shore of Point Comfort. The Sheriff’s Office says barge traffic on Friday appears to have weakened the ice.

The following departments responded to the scene: the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, New Franken Fire, Green Bay Fire, WI DNR and the Coast Guard.

