News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Man charged with buying gun for Rittenhouse takes plea deal

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.(Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse a rifle when he was only 17 has taken a plea deal to avoid criminal conviction.

Dominick Black was charged with delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death.

The charges relate to the two protesters Rittenhouse fatally shot in Kenosha.

Prosecutors filed a proposed plea agreement that suggested Black would plead no contest to a pair of citations, and pay a $2,000 fine, and the felony counts would be dismissed.

A judge could reject the deal, or dismiss the original felony counts based on his ruling about the minors-with-firearms law in the Rittenhouse case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Malcolm McGregor
Malcolm McGregor, beloved Wisconsin Rapids boy, dies of cancer
A First Alert Weather Day from Sunday night through Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills Sunday night through Tuesday morning
First Afghan refugee family arrives in Wausau on Dec. 29, 2021
Refugee families getting acquainted with community 1 week after arriving in Wausau area
Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy
Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy show rescheduled

Latest News

Ski Patrollers at Granite Peak in Rib Mountain give a fallen ski patroller one 'last ride.'
‘Last ride’ held Saturday for fallen Granite Peak ski patroller, Doug Borre
A First Alert Weather Day from Sunday night through Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills Sunday night through Tuesday morning
Turning colder tonight with lows around 0°. Blustery and cold on Sunday. Frigid on Monday into...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Baldwin: It’s ‘a lie’ that he’s not helping shooting probe
North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) celebrates with his most valuable player award...
Spencer native Hunter Luepke runs for three touchdowns, leads NDSU to FCS championship