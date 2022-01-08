Ice rinks and warming houses in Stevens Point open for the winter

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four ice rinks and two warming houses are now open in Stevens Point, offering a variety of winter recreation activities.

Stevens Point offers ice rinks at the downtown square, Iverson Park and two at Goerke Park. Warming houses are also available on certain days at Iverson Park and Goerke Park.

At Goerke Park, there are two separate rinks, one for hockey and one for more general skating.

“We like to mix it up and have a little bit of everything for people to explore and do things with their families,” said Scott Halvorsen, the Maintenance and Public Lands Superintendent for Stevens Point.

There’s also a new feature added this year to give people more of that variety. The city partnered with Northward Peddle and Pedal to provide equipment rentals at Goerke Park. Visitors can rent skates, hockey equipment, snowshoes, broomball equipment and more.

“Our partnership is, we have the rental items to facilitate in the parks,” said Patrick Gatterman, owner of Northward.

In addition to skating, Iverson Park features plenty of sledding hills and toboggan runs. The preparation for the season was aided by the colder weather.

“The colder, the better,” said Halvorsen. “You have to have cold weather and snow to have good facilities.”

The cold weather doesn’t bother visitors either, as they’re just excited to get some exercise outside, like Rex Hoff and his friends, who come down from Wausau to play hockey at Goerke.

“I’m wearing about three layers and snow pants,” said Hoff, “but going hard just keeps you going and keeps you warm.”

The variety of options is a point of pride for the city and for Northward. It’s an opportunity to bring people together during the winter.

“Watching people on the ice or sledding down the hill at Iverson, people who’ve done it their whole lives, I love seeing that,” said Gatterman.

Goerke Park’s warming house and equipment rental will be open Monday-Friday from 5:00-9:00 p.m. On the weekends, it’s open from 12:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 12:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Iverson Park’s warming house will be open from 6:00-9:00 p.m. on Friday, 12:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday and 12:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Ice rinks and warming houses will be open weather permitting.

