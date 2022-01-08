Anglers brave the cold for Saturday ice fishing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With brutal cold temperatures on the way, anglers are enjoying a Saturday on the frozen waters doing some ice fishing.

“It’s just relaxing,” said Dave Peters of Rib Mountain. “It’s kind of a getaway. It’s kind of like going for a hike or something. You’re just kind of focusing on something else and got your mind off the rest of your life.”

Peters said he would only go out for a few hours Saturday afternoon. Other anglers, like Douang Yang of Wausau hit the ice early, arriving before 9:00 a.m.

“It’s for the excitement,” said Yang. “It’s for the time where you pull up the fish and it’s right there and it’s huge.”

Yang said he’s primarily focused on catching panfish for the day, reeling in some crappies and blue gills. For Brandon Peterson of Wausau, he had a little variety, enjoying the entire day on the ice.

“Today I was out here, about 8:30, 9 o’clock.,” said Peterson. “This afternoon, it picked up. Had a couple flags, some tip downs, got a nice northern over here.”

Peterson and Yang utilize pop-up shacks to stay out of the cold winds.

“I got a nice heater in my shack and I crank it up on high and dress in layers and try to dress warm on these cold days,” said Peterson.

While each angler works at their own pace, the morning of recreation proves one way to turn the cold into a positive.

“I like enjoying sitting out here on the ice and relaxing out here and trying to have a nice meal when I get home,” said Peterson.

