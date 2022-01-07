News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau West boys hockey beats SPASH in double overtime, Newman boys basketball defeats Phillips

By Matt Infield
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Wausau West and SPASH were the only two hockey teams in the Valley without a loss in conference play entering Thursday, the Warriors were the only one to remain that way. In double overtime, West defeats the Panthers 4-3 to improve to 4-0 in conference play.

On the hardwood, #8 ranked Newman Catholic took care of business against Phillips, defeating the Loggers 63-48.

