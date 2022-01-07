News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Two Sheboygan moms team up to try and open 24/7 day care center

A Million Dreamz hopes to fully open in the summer
A Million Dreamz hopes to fully open in the summer(WBAY)
By Megan Kernan
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Sheboygan mothers have teamed up to provide child care solutions they say are desperately needed in their community.

Their goal, is to open a 24/7 facility for parents who face obstacles finding child care.

Angel Berry and Nena Bemis co-founded the nonprofit, A Million Dreamz, together.

“There’s two big significant things that we’re doing that aren’t being done right now in the area. One of those is 24/7 and the other one is being 100% ADA accessible,” said Berry.

The idea first came about after the two met at Berry’s former day care in her home.

“Nena was looking for care for her oldest son who is on the autism spectrum and she was struggling to find reliable care for that, and I was happy to have him,” said Berry.

Berry’s day care was shut down during the pandemic, and that’s when both moms of special needs children began their mission to offer affordable child care, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, in an all-inclusive environment.

“Kids are just kids, they have different levels of needs, and we want to be all-inclusive because kids learn from each other,” said Nena Bemis.

The age range of children will be from infants to age 17, specifically to meet the need of teenagers with special needs.

Staffing is the biggest challenge for them prior to opening, while they’ve already had 20 people reach out to work there, they would need to employ 160 people at full capacity.

“We’re hoping to provide as much education on ground that we can that’s going to be free, so that’s already one part of that hurdle that an individual doesn’t have to worry about, is getting that education, finding out how to be a trained professional in the child care field itself,” said Bemis.

There will be 12 classrooms inside the building, and with the space available, they should be able to care for up to 200 children at a time.

“It needs a new roof, fire suppression system, a new HVAC, all sorts of new paint and carpet, flooring, things like that,” said Berry.

The nonprofit is hosting community days, where anyone can come volunteer, put on a hard hat, help tear down ceilings, and update the rest of the building.

“Bringing the community is definitely a great way to advance us to get to where we need to be,” said Berry.

The co-founders say as of last October, there were 286 children on a wait list in Sheboygan County.

“It’s really about not just making our dreams come true, but the dreams that families have to do better, to have better support and better options, the dreams that kids constantly have and that they live in,” said Berry.

A Million Dreamz hopes to open in spring on a small scale and fully open in summer if staffing levels allow it.

Anyone interested in applying for a job, donating to the nonprofit or want to volunteer, you can find that information here.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
A central Wisconsin woman has successfully completed her walk from Stevens Point to Texas. It’s...
Stevens Point woman completes walk from Stevens Point to Texas
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame
Officer Riley Kurtz
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer

Latest News

Covid-19 Spreading Through Wisconsin 1/6/2022
Covid-19 Spreading Through Wisconsin 1/6/2022
Local farms are helping to supply school districts with food
Local farm help supply schools with food
Home COVID test
Record COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin create testing obstacles
First Afghan refugee family arrives in Wausau on Dec. 29, 2021
Refugee families getting acquainted with community 1 week after arriving in Wausau area
One year since the January 6th riots took place at the U.S. Capitol.
1 year later, country still divided on exactly what happened at the U.S. Capitol