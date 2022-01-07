News and First Alert Weather App
Tommy Thompson stepping down as UW president on March 18

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson has submitted his letter of resignation effective March 18, a move that comes as the committee is working to name a permanent leader and is prepared to name finalists for the position.

Thompson, the 80-year-old former governor, took on the job as interim president of the UW System on July 1, 2020.

He came on board after a failed search to find replacement for Ray Cross.

Thompson said in his resignation letter submitted Friday to the Board of Regents that he was honored to hold the position “particularly through what could have been its darkest time.”

University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents President Edmund Manydeeds III thanked Tommy Thompson for his leadership of the UW System throughout the pandemic.

“As important, President Thompson has been a relentless champion of the University of Wisconsin,” said Manydeeds. “It showed in everything he did as System President. He raised the profile of public higher education in our state and ensured that it is relevant, not only to students, parents, faculty, and staff whose leadership we entrusted to him, but also to all Wisconsinites.”

