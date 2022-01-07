Stevens Point police investigating house fire

News and First Alert Weather App
A juvenile is under investigation for suspicion of arson after a fire damaged a home in Stevens Point Thursday night.(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST
Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - A juvenile is under investigation for suspicion of arson after a fire damaged a home in Stevens Point Thursday night.

According to a press release, the Stevens Point Fire and Police Departments were called to a home on the 2100 block of Wyatt Ave around 5:30 Thursday night for a report of a house fire. When they arrived, flames and smoke were seen coming from the second story of the house.

Everyone was able to evacuate the home. The juvenile received minor injuries. No one else was hurt. There was extensive damage to the building.

Metro Fire responded to the scene, which consisted of the Stevens Point Fire Department, Plover Fire Department, and Hull Fire Department. The Red Cross was also called to assist.

