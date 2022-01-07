Snowmobile safety reminders as more trails prepare to open

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With every snowfall, more and more snowmobile trails will be opening up.

Zone ‘B’ in Langlade County will open up Saturday morning. Most of Zone ‘A’ opened last weekend, with the trail between intersections 49 and 58 opening today.

That said, the Wisconsin DNR is reminding everyone about snowmobile safety for a successful season.

Anyone who is at least 12 years old, or born after January 1, 1985 and plans to drive must have a snowmobile safety certificate and keep it with them. Under 16 there are in-person class options to obtain your certificate. 16 and older, you can take a course in-person or online.

Last year 13 people died in snowmobile crashes. Your best safety practice is to follow the rules of the trails and know the conditions before you go.

“Folks looking to, you know, utilize snowmobile trails, and if they’re traveling or planning a trip, really call ahead into those local areas,” said Capt. April Dombrowski, DNR Recreational Safety and Outdoor Skills Section Chief. “And that’s going to be the most credible knowledge as far as trail conditions and openings.”

Failure to stay on the trails means you’re trespassing on someone’s property. The DNR wants everyone to remember how much they rely on private landowners for the trail system.

And don’t forget to get your trail pass for this season.

You can click here to check trail conditions online.

