News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Refugee families getting acquainted with community 1 week after arriving in Wausau area

First Afghan refugee family arrives in Wausau on Dec. 29, 2021
First Afghan refugee family arrives in Wausau on Dec. 29, 2021(New Beginnings)
By Emily Davies
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It has been a full week since the first refugee families arrived in the Wausau area through a new resettlement agency and it has been a learning process for all involved.

The director of the Ethiopian Community Development Council’s Wausau office -- the Multicultural Community Center - Wausau -- Adam VanNoord said the school-aged children will begin classes as soon as Friday or early next week. English-language classes and orientation have been scheduled for the adults and children as well.

Two families from the Kabul area of Afghanistan had a lot of help from their volunteer co-sponsor groups to get them connected to resources and basic needs. VanNoord said they also have been exploring and getting acquainted with the community.

Thursday, VanNoord and others from the resettlement agency had the opportunity to see a more seasoned agency in action in Green Bay, as they continue to work out how best to support families coming in.

The families of four and eight arrived at the Central Wisconsin Airport on Wednesday afternoon and evening. More families are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The agency is needing to grow its co-sponsorship teams, which are groups of people who volunteer to help connect people to resources and prepare for them to arrive in their new homes. To apply and learn more, click here. To volunteer or help in other ways, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
A central Wisconsin woman has successfully completed her walk from Stevens Point to Texas. It’s...
Stevens Point woman completes walk from Stevens Point to Texas
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame
Officer Riley Kurtz
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer

Latest News

One year since the January 6th riots took place at the U.S. Capitol.
1 year later, country still divided on exactly what happened at the U.S. Capitol
Farms helping keep school children fed as supply chain issues continue
Farms helping keep school children fed as supply chain issues continue
13 people died last year in snowmobile crashes.
Snowmobile safety reminders as more trails prepare to open
At-home COVID-19 tests can be helpful, but getting a PCR test may be more accurate
At-home COVID-19 tests can be helpful, but getting a PCR test may be more accurate