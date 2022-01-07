Record COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin create testing obstacles

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced 11,574 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

Citing the omicron variant as a large reason why, the DHS is reporting hospitals are getting increasingly full, particularly in the southern part of the state. Today, 2,002 new hospitalizations were reported with over 91% of immediate care hospital beds in use.

“Many, many more people are getting infected and that will translate and continue to translate to full hospitals,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer at the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

As a result of the higher hospitalization and transmission rates, the DHS is asking people not to get tested at hospitals if their symptoms aren’t severe.

“Hospitals are under tremendous strain right now due to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant,” said Traci DeSalvo, Director of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “If you aren’t experiencing symptoms of illness requiring immediate health care attention, please do not seek out COVID-19 testing at an urgent care or emergency room location.”

In order to help hospitals work as efficiently as possible, the DHS suggests getting tested in a number of different ways. Clinics, pharmacies and drive-thrus are all options to get tested. Another possibility is the at-home test.

“I think it’s an important tool in the tool kit and it’s a good way for people to have diagnostics to understand their risk and their risk to their friends and families so they can take appropriate precautions,” said DeSalvo.

The at-home tests are in high demand and can be found in several locations. One downside to those tests is they aren’t 100% accurate. The at-home tests are antigen tests, meaning they test for a protein from the virus. They are less reliable than the traditional PCR test.

“When we’ve compared how antigen tests compare to PCR, they don’t detect as many cases,” said Dr. Westergaard. “About 75% of the time, they’ll agree.”

With that in mind, it’s recommended if someone takes an at-home test and is negative, but is feeling symptomatic or has been in close contact with someone who tested positive, they should seek out another test.

“They should look at whole the picture and should consider getting an additional test 24 hours later,” said Dr. Westergaard.

The DHS also says because at-home tests are not reported directly to the health departments, that can mean the overall positive test numbers can be lower than what they are in reality. They encourage people to report their positive tests from at-home to the health department.

