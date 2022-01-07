News and First Alert Weather App
Public invited to attend virtual CWD reponse plan meeting

(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced it will host the Chronic Wasting Disease Response Plan Review Committee meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The public is invited to watch live on the DNR’s YouTube channel here.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. The Wisconsin DNR began monitoring the state’s wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.

The DNR’s 15-year CWD Response Plan, was developed to manage wildlife and ensure the health of Wisconsin’s wildlife populations. 

The committee is comprised of a group of stakeholders representing conservation, business and hunting organizations and tribal governments. During its meetings, the committee will develop input on the plan’s implementation and actions to consider as it completes this second five-year review.

There is no registration required to attend, and a recording of the meeting will be posted to the DNR website.

