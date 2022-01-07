News and First Alert Weather App
Powers Bluff to close Sunday due to forecasted temps

Powers Bluff in Arpin offers a tubing hill and a skiing hill
Powers Bluff in Arpin offers a tubing hill and a skiing hill
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ARPIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area tubing and skiing hills will be open this Saturday, Jan. 8, but will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 9 , due to extreme cold temperatures forecasted.

On Saturday, there will be two sessions of tubing, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. The ski hill will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tow tickets are $12 per session or $20 for an all-day pass. The warming house will be open with concessions and snowshoe rentals available.

Tubes are provided with tow tickets. The multi-use trails at Powers Bluff are packed with ski tracks set.

Richfield 360 County Forest trails are packed. The Nepco Lake cross-country ski trails are packed with tracks set. All trails are in good to excellent condition. There is a separate single-track trail at Nepco for snowshoeing, hiking, and fat tire biking. Participants must purchase a trail pass prior to using any of the winter groomed trails. Passes may be purchased at the Parks and Forestry office, or at the trailhead of each trail.

Powers Bluff is located at 6990 Bluff Dr. in Aprin.

