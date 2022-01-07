News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Portions of Marathon County snowmobile trails to open this weekend

Snowmobile trails in Marathon County, WI.
Snowmobile trails in Marathon County, WI.(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Portions of the snowmobile trails in Marathon County will open Friday and Saturday.

Snowmobile trails within Zones 1 and 2 will open on Friday, January 7th at noon. There will be some closures within these zones. Intersection 256 north to intersection 257 will be closed. The Mountain Bay trail through Weston and trail access to the Shell gas station south of Hwy 29 is permitted. All trails south of Weston Ave will be closed.

Snowmobile trails within Zones 4, 5, and 6 will open Saturday, January 8th at 8:00 a.m. There will also be some closures in those zones. Several clubs will have various trails within these zones closed. Riders are required to be observant of trail closure signs and stay off closed trails.

Zone 3 will remain closed until further notice.

Riders can expect early season conditions. Please stay on designated trails and follow all trail closed signs. Riding on a closed trail is trespassing and can result in a permanent closure of the trail.

Click here for trail updates, closures, maps, and trail pass information. You can also call the Marathon County Trails hotline at 715-261-1550, option 6.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
Stevens Point Area Public School District. 6-22-20.
Stevens Point School District to move to e-learning on Jan. 10
Jacob Ring
Wausau man charged with distributing methamphetamine

Latest News

Tommy Thompson visited the UW-Stout campus Monday afternoon to celebrate the school’s progress...
Tommy Thompson stepping down as UW president on March 18
Malcolm McGregor
Malcolm McGregor, beloved Wisconsin Rapids boy, dies of cancer
A First Alert Weather Day from Sunday night through Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills Sunday night through Tuesday morning
Role Playing Game Teaches Skills
Role Playing Game Teaches Skills