Portions of Marathon County snowmobile trails to open this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Portions of the snowmobile trails in Marathon County will open Friday and Saturday.

Snowmobile trails within Zones 1 and 2 will open on Friday, January 7th at noon. There will be some closures within these zones. Intersection 256 north to intersection 257 will be closed. The Mountain Bay trail through Weston and trail access to the Shell gas station south of Hwy 29 is permitted. All trails south of Weston Ave will be closed.

Snowmobile trails within Zones 4, 5, and 6 will open Saturday, January 8th at 8:00 a.m. There will also be some closures in those zones. Several clubs will have various trails within these zones closed. Riders are required to be observant of trail closure signs and stay off closed trails.

Zone 3 will remain closed until further notice.

Riders can expect early season conditions. Please stay on designated trails and follow all trail closed signs. Riding on a closed trail is trespassing and can result in a permanent closure of the trail.

Click here for trail updates, closures, maps, and trail pass information. You can also call the Marathon County Trails hotline at 715-261-1550, option 6.

