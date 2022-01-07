News and First Alert Weather App
Portion of snowmobile trails to open Saturday in Wood County

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Parks and Forestry Director Chad Schooley announced Friday, snowmobile trails maintained by the Bakerville Snow Rovers Snowmobile Club will open at 8 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8.

These trails are located in the northwest portion of Wood County.

County trail maps can be accessed on the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department website. CLICK HERE to view it.

All other trails will remain closed.

