Packers’ injury report: C Myers to play Sunday, LT Bakhtiari ‘questionable’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers’ injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions had good news on it, including listing offensive tackle David Bakhtiari as a “full participant.”

Bakhtiari has missed the last calendar year recovering from an ACL tear. He returned to practice in November before suffering a setback but returned to practice twice this week. His status is officially “questionable,” with Matt LaFleur saying, “I thought he looked really good but we’ll see how he comes in tomorrow and see how he’s feeling before we totally commit to that, whether or not he’s playing.”

As for center Josh Myers, he is expected to be activated off the injured reserve. Myers hasn’t played in a game since Oct. 17 with a knee injury. Aaron Rodgers practiced for his second straight day, the first time he’s done so since suffering a fractured toe in November. He is expected to start on Sunday.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who missed the last week after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, practiced for the first time on Friday as a limited participant. He was listed as out, with LaFleur expressing concern for playing after one day of practice. Wide receiver Randall Cobb, who’s been on the injured reserve since injuring his groin on Nov. 28, will also be out on Sunday. LaFleur said he expects Cobb to be available for the playoffs.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.