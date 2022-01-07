WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to an increase in the demand for COVID-19 testing, community testing sites are being expanded in Marathon County.

Additional testing will be available at the East Gate Hall in Marathon Park on January 8th, 10th, and 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m each day. Testing will also be available at the Abbotsford Public Library on January 10th and January 24th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Appointments can be made for either location at http://register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Walk-in appointments are also welcome.

Marathon County expands COVID-19 testing (Marathon County Health Department)

