Man facing charges in Wood County woman’s overdose death

Luis Reyes, 26
Luis Reyes, 26
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 26-year-old man is expected to be charged for his alleged role in the overdose death of a 22-year-old woman.

Luis Reyes was arrested Dec. 22. Investigators said the woman died on Dec. 21. Investigators said Reyes provided the woman drugs with likely caused her death. Final autopsy results are still pending.

Authorities are recommending Reyes be charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said the sheriff’s department takes a strong stance against individuals who sell or distribute controlled substances in their community and will work to keep these types of dangerous drugs off the streets in central Wisconsin.

