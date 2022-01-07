News and First Alert Weather App
Malcolm McGregor, beloved Wisconsin Rapids boy, dies of cancer

Malcolm McGregor
Malcolm McGregor(Malcolm’s MARVELous SUPER HERO cancer fighters (Facebook))
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 7-year-old boy who has battled an aggressive form of brain cancer for the last three years has passed away.

Malcolm McGregor died Thursday evening of neuroblastoma. His parents learned less than a week ago there was no further treatment as the condition had spread throughout his body.

Malcolm’s family shared updates about the boy’s treatment for the last several years on the Facebook page Malcolm’s MARVELous SUPER HERO cancer fighters. The community rallied around the young family often hosting benefits and fundraisers to offset medical costs. Malcolm and his family frequently traveled for doctor’s appointments and treatment.

The page helped people understand the devastating and sometimes bittersweet journey of childhood cancer. The page has more than 24,000 followers.

“We are doing our best to fill our days with love and memories...” his mother, Tracy, wrote on Jan. 2.

Details of his funeral have not yet been publicly released.

A Go Fund Me account had previously been established to help the family. CLICK HERE to make a donation.

