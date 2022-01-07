News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Local farm help supply schools with food

Supply chain issues are making it hard for schools to get food
Local farms are helping to supply school districts with food
Local farms are helping to supply school districts with food(Source: CDC CC0 Images via Canva)
By Jade Flury
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts are reporting problems getting some of the foods they need to make meals for students.

Cattail Organics farm has worked with schools through partnerships for years, but supply chain issues during the pandemic are showing schools the perks of buying locally grown foods.

Kat Becker is the owner of Cattail Organics vegetable farm in Athens. Her farm supplies schools by selling lettuce and other vegetables.

“We did have some school district who were outside of our reach, reach out to us when they reached really big crisis points in supply,” said Becker.

Becker said she tends to work with school districts up front during the springtime to plan for the year.

“There were some changes we saw during the pandemic. We saw some school districts that were using fresh products and sending those right to families on school buses,” said Becker.

She said the federal government places strong bid requirements on certain supply systems for food service directors.

“And as those have loosened, food service directors have been liberated to work with smaller farmers or to put more money into local food systems,” said Becker.

The pandemic also increased the need for school meals. The meals schools provide are often the only reliable meal some students get each day.

“The pandemic response for both farms like us, but the schools generally have dealt with those issues in really unique, and very creative, and fast changing ways,” said Becker.

Becker said each school is different when it comes to their orders. The orders depend on the district and the items food service directors chooses.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
A central Wisconsin woman has successfully completed her walk from Stevens Point to Texas. It’s...
Stevens Point woman completes walk from Stevens Point to Texas
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame
Officer Riley Kurtz
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer

Latest News

Covid-19 Spreading Through Wisconsin 1/6/2022
Covid-19 Spreading Through Wisconsin 1/6/2022
Home COVID test
Record COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin create testing obstacles
First Afghan refugee family arrives in Wausau on Dec. 29, 2021
Refugee families getting acquainted with community 1 week after arriving in Wausau area
One year since the January 6th riots took place at the U.S. Capitol.
1 year later, country still divided on exactly what happened at the U.S. Capitol