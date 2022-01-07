Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy show rescheduled

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy show scheduled for Jan. 14 at the Grand Theater in Wausau has been postponed.

The show is now on April 13. Current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled performance date. Those not able to attend the new show date can contact the ticket office at 715-842-0988 by Monday, Jan. 31 to choose one of the following options:

Exchange your tickets to another performance. Exchange your tickets to a gift certificate to be used for future performances, including events next season. Donate the cost of your tickets to the Performing Arts Foundation to help with future programming. Receive a refund. Refunds must be requested by January 31, 2022

