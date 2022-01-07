News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy show rescheduled

Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy
Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy(Contributed promotional material)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy show scheduled for Jan. 14 at the Grand Theater in Wausau has been postponed.

The show is now on April 13. Current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled performance date. Those not able to attend the new show date can contact the ticket office at 715-842-0988 by Monday, Jan. 31 to choose one of the following options:

  1. Exchange your tickets to another performance.
  2. Exchange your tickets to a gift certificate to be used for future performances, including events next season.
  3. Donate the cost of your tickets to the Performing Arts Foundation to help with future programming.
  4. Receive a refund. Refunds must be requested by January 31, 2022

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SHOW.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
Stevens Point Area Public School District. 6-22-20.
Stevens Point School District to move to e-learning on Jan. 10
Fire destroys 2 historic waterfront buildings in Superior

Latest News

More snowmobile trails now open in Lincoln County
Leinenkugel’s Classic Pond Hockey
More than 50 teams registered for Leinenkugel’s Classic Pond Hockey tournament
Stevens Point house fire being investigated as possible arson
Stevens Point house fire being investigated as possible arson
Public invited to attend virtual CWD reponse plan meeting