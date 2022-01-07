News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Former Merrill Fire Chief donates $1 thousand to fire department

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill’s former Fire Chief presented a $1,000 check to the Merrill Fire Department on Thursday. He said it’s not only because of his 33 years of service there, but also because of a near death experience.

Bob Oregard had a heart attack two years ago and the Merrill Fire Department was on the scene and responded in three minutes. Oregard said response time was crucial.

“Had it been 10 minutes, I probably would have maybe survived, but I’d have had disabilities,” said Bob Oregard, Former Merrill Fire Department Chief.

He said if they took 15 minutes he’d likely be dead.

His former coworkers, John Kraegenbrink and Josh Grovogel got the call.

“When you get a call for anybody that’s possibly having a heart attack or that’s possibly unresponsive it it gut wrenches you... But when it’s somebody you know it does give you an extra kick,” said John Kraegenbrink, senior firefighter and paramedic.

They used a defibrillator to restart Oregards’ heart.

“Thanks to these guys, they saved my life,” said Oregard.

He’s paying it forward by donating so the station can get new kits that will increase response times and in-turn save more lives.

The kits will be kept in firefighter and paramedic vehicles so they can respond at any time. Oregard said he knows a few minutes can be the difference between life and death. He said in his time working in the field, many weren’t as lucky as he was.

“I watched a lot of people die too, there’s no tomorrow’s promise. You know you live your life for today and enjoy it,” said Oregard.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
A central Wisconsin woman has successfully completed her walk from Stevens Point to Texas. It’s...
Stevens Point woman completes walk from Stevens Point to Texas
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Officer Riley Kurtz
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer

Latest News

Farms helping keep school children fed as supply chain issues continue
Farms helping keep school children fed as supply chain issues continue
13 people died last year in snowmobile crashes.
Snowmobile safety reminders as more trails prepare to open
At-home COVID-19 tests can be helpful, but getting a PCR test may be more accurate
At-home COVID-19 tests can be helpful, but getting a PCR test may be more accurate
DNR reminds snowmobilers of safety tips to follow
DNR reminds snowmobilers of safety tips to follow
Americans remain divided over attack on the Capitol one year later
Americans remain divided over attack on the Capitol one year later