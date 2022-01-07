First Alert Weather: Rounds of cold air, dangerously low wind chills at times

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are a week into January and the weather is certainly reflecting the time of the year on the calendar. Today will have a fair amount of sunshine but it is going to be rather cold. Daytime temperatures will only make it into the upper single digits to low teens for highs.

A decent amount of sun and cold today. (WSAW)

Clouds will return tonight as a warm front lifts across the region. A few snow showers are possible in the Northwoods overnight, with little to no accumulation expected. Lows in the single digits. Breezy and not as cold on Saturday with considerable cloudiness. Afternoon temps rebound into the mid 20s.

Wind chill values staying well below zero from Sunday into Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Wind chill values in the -20s Sunday morning. (WSAW)

A sharp cold front will roll across the region Saturday night into early Sunday morning. This front will open the freezer door from Canada, allowing some of the coldest conditions so far this winter season to spread into North Central Wisconsin. Highs on Sunday will likely take place at midnight in the mid to upper 10s. By daybreak on Sunday, temps will be closer to 10 degrees and continue to drop as the day goes along, down to around zero by the afternoon. Wind chill values will also be running well below zero, in the -10° to -20° range. A First Alert Weather Day for dangerously cold conditions will be issued, starting Sunday night and lasting into Tuesday morning. A secondary cold front will move through Sunday night with a round of snow showers that could lead to a quick coating to 1″ of snowfall.

Wind chills down to -35° Monday morning. (WSAW)

Wind chills Monday afternoon in the -10s to around -20. (WSAW)

Wind chill values as low as -25° Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

The coldest conditions will be Monday and Tuesday morning as air temperatures slide back into the -10s, with wind chill values as low as -30° to -35°. Mostly sunny on Monday but bitterly cold with highs around zero. Tuesday will be a bit less cold as sunshine mixes with clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 10s. Milder on Wednesday with more clouds than sun. High in the upper 20s. Thursday is partly sunny with a high near 30. Friday features a chance of snow showers with daytime temps peaking in the low to mid 20s.

