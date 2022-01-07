First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills Sunday night through Tuesday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day for very cold and dangerously low wind chills has been issued for Sunday night through Tuesday morning. An arctic blast will arrive from Canada in the wake of a strong cold front on Sunday.

Low temperatures will be below zero Monday and Tuesday morning, with wind chills sub-zero the next few days in the morning. (WSAW)

Temps will be falling in the wake of this cold front Sunday. (WSAW)

Sunday will be blustery and turning colder as the day wears on. Clouds along with a fair amount of sunshine. Temperatures will likely peak just after midnight early Sunday morning in the mid to upper 10s. By daybreak, temperatures are forecast to fall to around 10° and continue to drop back to near 0° by the afternoon hours. Wind chill values on Sunday will be in the -10° to -20° range.

Wind chills will drop to as low as -35° Monday morning. (WSAW)

The bitter cold settles in for Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures will fall into the -10s, with wind chills down to as low as -35°. When wind chills are this low, frostbite can develop in 15 to 30 minutes.

Wind chills in the -30s on Monday morning. (WSAW)

Mostly sunny and very cold on Monday with afternoon temperatures in the low single digits above zero. Wind chills will still be in the -10s to around -20°. Continued frigid for Monday night into early Tuesday with lows in the -10s and wind chills as low as -30°. Some moderation in temperatures on tap starting Tuesday and for the rest of the upcoming week.

Wind chills down to nearly -30° Monday night into early Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

With the bitterly cold conditions in the next few days, try to limit your time outdoors. If you must be outside for an extended period of time, dress in several layers to stay warm, and be sure to wear a warm winter coat, hat, gloves, scarf, as well as use hand/feet warmers if needed. Don’t leave your pets outside for more than a brief time, as they too can develop frostbite and be adversely affected by the cold weather. Also, check on friends along with family to be sure they are staying warm and safe.

