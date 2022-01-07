News and First Alert Weather App
DHS map shows where COVID medication has been distributed

COVID-19 Pills
COVID-19 Pills(MGN, Pfizer)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services now has a map showing the locations that have received deliveries of oral covid treatment medication.

The medication is only available by prescription.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorizations for the two antiviral pills. Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir treat patients diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19. These pills must be taken within five days of when a person’s symptoms begin. Paxlovid can be used in people over age 12 who do not take certain medications, and molnupiravir can be for adults over 18 who are not pregnant or breast feeding.

Both antiviral pills are intended for people who are at risk of developing severe COVID-19

Wisconsin’s first-week allocation from the federal government includes 940 courses of Paxlovid and 4,320 courses of molnupiravir. DHS will distribute the courses to select pharmacies by Friday, January 7. As Wisconsin receives more allocations from the federal government, DHS will continue to distribute the antiviral pills equitably throughout the state.

Covid oral treatment locations as of Jan. 7, 2022.
Covid oral treatment locations as of Jan. 7, 2022.(Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

