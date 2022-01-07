Buddy Check 7: Woman uses humor to reminder others to get mammogram

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Breast cancer is no laughing matter but a Stratford woman is using humor to inspire others to get a mammogram.

Every month, Lynette Pupp logs onto social media to remind her followers to get checked for breast cancer. However, it’s how she reminds people that’s getting attention. Pupp uses a mixture of voluptuous props, puns, and a lot of humor to create her posts.

“I’m always looking for something and hope people find it humorous. Because as you know, breast cancer is not humorous and getting your mammogram is such an easy exam to do and I want to make it fun for people,” said Pupp.

It started in 2017 when she saw a particularity full set of mums. “I put them up to my chest and took a picture and thought this is great. Go get your mum’s checked!”

It was all Pupp needed to inspire what would become a monthly tradition, and later once a week during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Her posts include mushrooms, pumpkins, leaves, milk jugs, anything to get out her potentially life-saving advice. And Pupp says it’s working.

“I have had people text me and say you know I wasn’t going to have my mammogram this year but I just saw your post and I made my appointment. It makes my heart happy,” Pupp explained.

Her dedication doesn’t stop on social media. For 37 years, Pupp has worked as a mammographer on Marshfield’s Clinic mobile fleet. Last year, her life was touched by breast cancer.

“Two of my friends decided with the pandemic they were not going to get their mammogram. And they both had breast cancer. That hit really close to home. So we can’t just let this go. We have to go in and get checked. It’s easy,” said Pupp.

According to Marshfield Clinic, early detection is key to beating breast cancer. You are recommended to have a regular mammogram starting at age 40. Younger women with a family history or other risk factors should consult their doctor. Because breast cancer may have no symptoms in the early stages, screenings can catch the problem when treatment has the best chance for a good outcome.

For more information on mammograms or scheduling an appointment click here.

