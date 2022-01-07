News and First Alert Weather App
Boys and Girls Club looking for volunteer for Dungeons and Dragons group

A Dungeons and Dragons Dungeon Master set
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau area is looking for a volunteer to lead their Dungeons and Dragons group as Dungeon Master.

The volunteer will organize the game, create the details and challenges once a week at the Club’s D.C. Everest Middle School location.

“So the kids will get to choose a character, use their own creativity and problem-solving skills to create different missions, different story-telling and role-playing at the discretion of the Dungeons and Dragons master,” said Communications Director Cassandra Ambrosius.

Ambrosius said the game fits into their Healthy Lifestyles initiative, providing opportunities for the kids to socialize and build critical thinking skills at the same time.

“They’re really working together to accomplish a goal and a mission which is kind of the goal behind a lot of the opportunities that we offer at the club so this is kind of one of the more unique things, and we are constantly opening up club members to opportunities that maybe they’ve never experienced before, and hoping to expose them to new things,” Ambrosius said.

For information on how to volunteer, click here.

