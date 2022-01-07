News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Bond set at $500,000 for suspect in New Year’s stabbing

David Kelm
David Kelm(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 58-year-old man has been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated battery following a stabbing in Wood County.

Just after midnight on Jan. 1, EMS crews responded to treat a man that had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was walking down the road when first responders found him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Wood County investigators responded to the home and arrested the suspect after a standoff. He has been identified as David Kelm.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries according to a news release.

Kelm is scheduled to enter a plea to his charges on Feb. 2.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
Stevens Point Area Public School District. 6-22-20.
Stevens Point School District to move to e-learning on Jan. 10
Malcolm McGregor
Malcolm McGregor, beloved Wisconsin Rapids boy, dies of cancer

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari during the Green Bay Packers' preseason NFL football game...
Packers’ injury report: C Myers to play Sunday, LT Bakhtiari ‘questionable’
A First Alert Weather Day from Sunday night through Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills Sunday night through Tuesday morning
Snowmobiling
Portion of snowmobile trails to open Saturday in Wood County
COVID-19 Pills
DHS map shows where COVID medication has been distributed