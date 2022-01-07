Bond set at $500,000 for suspect in New Year’s stabbing

VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 58-year-old man has been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated battery following a stabbing in Wood County.

Just after midnight on Jan. 1, EMS crews responded to treat a man that had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was walking down the road when first responders found him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Wood County investigators responded to the home and arrested the suspect after a standoff. He has been identified as David Kelm.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries according to a news release.

Kelm is scheduled to enter a plea to his charges on Feb. 2.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.