Bond set at $500,000 for suspect in New Year’s stabbing
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 58-year-old man has been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated battery following a stabbing in Wood County.
Just after midnight on Jan. 1, EMS crews responded to treat a man that had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was walking down the road when first responders found him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Wood County investigators responded to the home and arrested the suspect after a standoff. He has been identified as David Kelm.
The victim has non-life threatening injuries according to a news release.
Kelm is scheduled to enter a plea to his charges on Feb. 2.
