1 year later, country still divided on exactly what happened at the U.S. Capitol

(WSAW) - One year since people stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from counting the Electoral College votes, the country is collectively still figuring out exactly what happened.

“As Americans, we do like to politically protest,” UW-Stevens Point political science Prof. John Blakeman said. In fact, it is written into the Constitution. “But storming the Capitol is above and beyond our sort of typical sensibilities when it comes to political protest.”

Five people died and the U.S. Department of Justice has more than 2,000 open criminal cases against individuals there, 700 of which have been charged. Blakeman said in the initial aftermath, while opinions fell along party lines, there was some consensus.

“A large majority across political parties who thought that this was a threat to democracy and were willing to call it an insurrection.”

He said a year later, finding the proper terminology causes division among political ideologies, but also among the Republican party. Initially, several Republicans publically cited then-President Donald Trump’s speech and rhetoric ahead of the storming as what incited it all.

“That has certainly changed and I think that’s a good indicator of the sway, the authority that Trump still has over the Republican party. And very, very few Republican candidates, at least in the midterms of 2022, are willing to take on Donald Trump and run the risk of him supporting someone in a primary against them.”

Dr. Steve Hill, a professor of professional communications at UWSP said polling over the decade and as recently as 2021, has shown a decline in the trust of institutions, including private business, journalism, but especially in government. Social media, he said, has a part to play in all of that, including rapidly spreading misinformation and disinformation, and had a role in the events Jan. 6, 2021.

“The recording that individuals do, the sharing of opinions and even actions that individuals are doing, those become instantaneously available to all of us as audiences and that probably makes us perceive things a little bit differently than we have in the past.”

In Wisconsin, the direct impacts of that day can be seen through the GOP legislature’s elections investigation and Blakeman said it will likely be referenced as the midterm elections approach.

“I think there’s still a great deal of fear about the direction of our democracy and the potential for violence and so I think it’s really good that we all take a step back again and think about our roles in this. How are we helping democracy move forward,” Hill urged people to ponder.

Blakeman said how the U.S. DOJ handles the criminal cases related to the storming of the Capitol could collectively change how people understand that day.

“I think as the public learns more and more about the criminal aspect of what happened and the actual punishments that people receive, that might be when we start to see public opinion change.”

