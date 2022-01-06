News and First Alert Weather App
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Green Bay

$610 million Powerball! What are your odds?
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Green Bay, according to Wisconsin Lottery.

The January 5 jackpot is worth an estimated $316.3 million--split with another winner in California. It’s about $225.1 million if the winner opts for cash.

WINNING NUMBERS: 06, 14, 25, 33, 46 and 17

“We encourage everyone who played Powerball last night to check their tickets carefully and make sure you sign them. Our player hotline is staffed all day for any players who have questions,” says Cindy Polzin, Wisconsin Lottery Director.

  • Wisconsin Lottery Player Hotline: (608) 266-7777

The winning ticket holder has 180 days to come forward and claim the prize. We don’t yet know the identity of the winner.

The Wisconsin Lottery will hold a news conference on YouTube at 2 p.m. That’s when they’ll announce the retailer that sold the winning ticket. We’ll carry it live on our website and Facebook page.

The Powerball winner cannot remain anonymous due to Wisconsin’s open records law. If requested, the Wisconsin Lottery must release the name of the city and the winner. Any other information about the winner will be released with their consent. The winner can opt not to speak to the media.

All winnings are subject to federal and state taxes.

Wisconsin Lottery revenue helps with Wisconsin property taxes.

More questions about the Wisconsin Lottery? CLICK HERE for an FAQ.

The total jackpot was $632.6 million. It’s the 7th largest Powerball jackpot in history.

