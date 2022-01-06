News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau man charged with distributing methamphetamine

Jacob Ring
Jacob Ring(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Wausau man has been charged in federal court for allegedly distributing methamphetamine last summer.

Jacob Ring is charged with two counts of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that he distributed methamphetamine on June 18 and July 15, 2021 and that he possessed methamphetamine for distribution on Aug.13, 2021.

If convicted, Ring faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on each count.

The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force; Wausau Police Department; Marathon County Sheriff’s Office; and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Kraus is handling the prosecution

