Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point

MINERAL POINT , Wis. (WMTV) - Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near Mineral Point, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release from officials, a Mineral Point Fire truck was driving to a scene on US 151 early Thursday morning. The truck was trying to use an emergency crossover when it was hit by a north bound semi-tractor trailer.

The fire truck caught on fire due to the crash and the semi sustained serious damage, according to officials.

There were two fire fighters in the truck, both were killed. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Crews remain at the scene removing the vehicles involved.

Officials say the names of those involved will be released at a later time.

Wisconsin DOT says travelers headed NB on US 151 can take exit 37 and get back on at exit 40. Traffic heading SB is being reversed.

