News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near Mineral Point, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.(Erin Sullivan)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL POINT , Wis. (WMTV) - Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near Mineral Point, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release from officials, a Mineral Point Fire truck was driving to a scene on US 151 early Thursday morning. The truck was trying to use an emergency crossover when it was hit by a north bound semi-tractor trailer.

The fire truck caught on fire due to the crash and the semi sustained serious damage, according to officials.

There were two fire fighters in the truck, both were killed. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Crews remain at the scene removing the vehicles involved.

Officials say the names of those involved will be released at a later time.

Wisconsin DOT says travelers headed NB on US 151 can take exit 37 and get back on at exit 40. Traffic heading SB is being reversed.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
A central Wisconsin woman has successfully completed her walk from Stevens Point to Texas. It’s...
Stevens Point woman completes walk from Stevens Point to Texas
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame
Officer Riley Kurtz
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer

Latest News

Covid-19 Spreading Through Wisconsin 1/6/2022
Covid-19 Spreading Through Wisconsin 1/6/2022
Local farms are helping to supply school districts with food
Local farm help supply schools with food
Home COVID test
Record COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin create testing obstacles
First Afghan refugee family arrives in Wausau on Dec. 29, 2021
Refugee families getting acquainted with community 1 week after arriving in Wausau area
One year since the January 6th riots took place at the U.S. Capitol.
1 year later, country still divided on exactly what happened at the U.S. Capitol